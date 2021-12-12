Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ACEL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Accel Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised Accel Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.08.

NYSE:ACEL opened at $12.95 on Thursday. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $847,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $88,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,410.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,313. 18.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 33,413 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.