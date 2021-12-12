Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Shares of ARMP opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $134.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.20% and a negative net margin of 594.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARMP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 91,782 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

