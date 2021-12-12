Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “
Shares of ARMP opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $134.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.14.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARMP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 91,782 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Armata Pharmaceuticals
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
