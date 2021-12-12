Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Ring Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Ring Energy stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Ring Energy has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $237.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.39.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 107.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ring Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Ring Energy by 875.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,698,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,524,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Ring Energy by 344.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,921,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after buying an additional 1,489,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ring Energy by 1,263.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,368,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 1,268,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ring Energy by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,350,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after buying an additional 590,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

