Vitesco Technologies Group (OTC:VTSCY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vitesco Technologies Group (OTC:VTSCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has €58.00 ($65.17) price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an in-line rating and a €60.00 ($67.42) price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Vitesco Technologies Group alerts:

Vitesco Technologies Group stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Vitesco Technologies Group has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $14.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74.

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.