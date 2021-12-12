Morgan Stanley Lowers Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SZGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Salzgitter from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Salzgitter from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $4.07.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Salzgitter had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Analysts predict that Salzgitter will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

