Societe Generale Upgrades UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) to Buy

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

UNCRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UniCredit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

UniCredit stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. UniCredit has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $7.28.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

