Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Research Coverage Started at ING Group

ING Group began coverage on shares of Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Wereldhave in a report on Monday, October 25th.

OTCMKTS WRDEF opened at $13.90 on Thursday. Wereldhave has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32.

Wereldhave NV engages in investment activities with interests in real properties, primarily in shopping centers. The firm deals with leasing investment property under operating leases. It operates through the following geographical segments; Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. The company was founded on May 30, 1930 and is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

