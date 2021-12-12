Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Soitec stock opened at $270.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.27. Soitec has a 52-week low of $179.70 and a 52-week high of $273.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.31.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

