Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Soitec stock opened at $270.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.27. Soitec has a 52-week low of $179.70 and a 52-week high of $273.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.31.
Soitec Company Profile
