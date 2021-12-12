Barclays Trims Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Target Price to €130.00

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from €134.00 ($150.56) to €130.00 ($146.07) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAFRY. Zacks Investment Research cut Safran from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Safran from €155.00 ($174.16) to €145.00 ($162.92) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.67.

Shares of Safran stock opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.39. Safran has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

