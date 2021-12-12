Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petrofac presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83. Petrofac has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.23.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

