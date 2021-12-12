Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NILSY. VTB Capital upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel stock opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

