Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will post sales of $3.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.92 billion. Carvana posted sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full year sales of $12.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $12.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.28 billion to $17.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.85.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $270.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.77 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.14. Carvana has a 1 year low of $219.40 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,257 shares of company stock worth $7,774,858. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,251,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,415,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

