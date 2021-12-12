Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 11,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 366,685 shares.The stock last traded at $19.88 and had previously closed at $21.56.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

TGLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $890.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,710,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 452.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 294,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 5.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

