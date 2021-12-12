Sureserve Group’s (SUR) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

SUR has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.19) target price on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.19) price target on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

LON:SUR opened at GBX 93.50 ($1.24) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 86.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sureserve Group has a one year low of GBX 52 ($0.69) and a one year high of GBX 100.49 ($1.33). The company has a market cap of £150.74 million and a PE ratio of 19.89.

In other news, insider Nick Winks purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £18,500 ($24,532.56).

Sureserve Group Company Profile

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

