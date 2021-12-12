Zacks Investment Research Lowers NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. NGL Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $263.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 40,200 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $89,646.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 305,000 shares of company stock worth $608,502.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,274,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 798,200 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $948,000. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 279,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.