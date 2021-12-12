Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Cut to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.65 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.85. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ascot Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Ascot Resources stock opened at C$1.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.21. The stock has a market cap of C$413.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.63.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

