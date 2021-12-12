Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$61.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DOL. CIBC boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$64.50.

Get Dollarama alerts:

DOL opened at C$58.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$56.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.74. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$46.56 and a 52-week high of C$60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70. The stock has a market cap of C$17.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.42.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 2.5499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.97%.

In related news, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.50, for a total transaction of C$339,000.00. Also, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,989 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.55, for a total value of C$287,113.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,517,515.77. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,052 shares of company stock valued at $6,917,330.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.