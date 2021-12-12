Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitchells & Butlers Plc is engaged in restaurants & pubs business. The company’s brands include Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Oak Tree, Orchid Pubs and Premium Country Pubs. Its business segment consists of Retail Operating and Property business. Retail Operating business manages Group’s retail operating units. Property business holds the Group’s freehold and leasehold property. Mitchells & Butlers Plc is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

MBPFF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Europe upgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from 310.00 to 305.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.88.

Shares of MBPFF stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $4.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

