Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $617.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.32. Ituran Location and Control has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $29.85.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 64,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

