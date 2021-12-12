Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 4,450 ($59.01) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKG. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($61.53) to GBX 4,120 ($54.63) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,848 ($77.55) to GBX 5,500 ($72.93) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,460 ($59.14) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,011.10 ($66.45).

Shares of BKG opened at GBX 4,719 ($62.58) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,375.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,828.03. The company has a market capitalization of £5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,053 ($53.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,232 ($69.38).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

