Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HRGLY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from 1,460.00 to 1,315.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $676.50.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.3995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

