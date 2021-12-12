Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CA Cheuvreux started coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:KHOTF opened at $4.78 on Thursday. Kahoot! ASA has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

