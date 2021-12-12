Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Equatorial Energia stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66. Equatorial Energia has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Equatorial Energia Company Profile

Equatorial Energia SA operates as a holding company. The firm invests in the capital stock of other companies, consortiums, and undertakings that operates in the electricity sector or in similar activities. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Transmission, Services, Trading, Central and Other.

