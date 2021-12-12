Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Equatorial Energia stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66. Equatorial Energia has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.75.
Equatorial Energia Company Profile
