Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) and First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Financial Survey

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) and Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Primis Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Community pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Primis Financial pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

49.1% of First Community shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Primis Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of First Community shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Primis Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Community and Primis Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community $57.55 million 2.80 $10.10 million $1.99 10.74 Primis Financial $143.23 million 2.56 $23.29 million $1.33 11.20

Primis Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Community. First Community is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Primis Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Community and Primis Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community 0 0 1 0 3.00 Primis Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Community presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.63%. Given First Community’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Community is more favorable than Primis Financial.

Volatility and Risk

First Community has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primis Financial has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Community and Primis Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community 24.49% 10.98% 1.00% Primis Financial 24.01% 8.09% 0.98%

Summary

First Community beats Primis Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment include deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail customers. The Mortgage Banking segment offers mortgage origination services for loans that will be sold to investors in the secondary market. The Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segment comprises investment advisory services and non-deposit products. The Corporate segment consists parent company’s financial information, including interest on parent company debt and dividend income received from First Community Bank. The company was founded on November 2, 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, SC.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes. It also invests in real estate related securities, including collateralized mortgage obligations and agency mortgage backed securities. The company was founded by Georgia S. Derrico and R. Roderick Porter in July 28, 2004 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

