Contrasting Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) and Renren (NYSE:RENN)

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) and Renren (NYSE:RENN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

82.9% of Casey’s General Stores shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Renren shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Casey’s General Stores shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Renren shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Casey’s General Stores has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renren has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Casey’s General Stores and Renren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casey’s General Stores 2.74% 14.85% 6.18% Renren N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Casey’s General Stores and Renren, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casey’s General Stores 0 4 6 0 2.60 Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A

Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus price target of $235.10, indicating a potential upside of 25.37%. Given Casey’s General Stores’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Casey’s General Stores is more favorable than Renren.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Casey’s General Stores and Renren’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casey’s General Stores $8.71 billion 0.80 $312.90 million $7.94 23.62 Renren $18.11 million 16.52 -$19.22 million N/A N/A

Casey’s General Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Summary

Casey’s General Stores beats Renren on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items. The company was founded by Donald F. Lamberti in 1959 and is headquartered in Ankeny, IA.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc. engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.