Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Trading 3.8% Higher

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s share price traded up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.31 and last traded at $41.12. 275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 422,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.22.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,782,000 after acquiring an additional 677,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,797,000 after acquiring an additional 373,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,584,000 after acquiring an additional 306,270 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,195,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,268,000 after purchasing an additional 222,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,823,000 after purchasing an additional 494,755 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.