Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.02 and last traded at $17.87. Approximately 6,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 670,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $487,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $980,507.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,971. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 134.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,489,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after purchasing an additional 853,576 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 329.0% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 728,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after buying an additional 558,623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 246.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 659,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after buying an additional 469,589 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 41.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,061,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,897,000 after buying an additional 311,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

