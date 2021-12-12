Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $101.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Westlake Chemical for the fourth quarter of 2021 have been going up over the past month. The company is benefiting from synergies of the Axiall acquisition. The buyout has diversified its product portfolio and geographical operations. Further, it is seeing favorable demand trends for polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resin. Strong demand in the polyethylene business is likely to continue, especially in consumer product packaging. Rising housing starts in the United States augur well for its downstream vinyl products business and domestic demand for PVC. It should also benefit from its capacity expansion projects. However, it faces headwinds from higher feedstock costs. Its operations are also exposed to planned turnarounds and unplanned outages. The Olefins unit also faces challenges from new capacity additions.”

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

WLK has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.77.

NYSE WLK opened at $95.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.74 and a 200-day moving average of $92.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $74.42 and a 52 week high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $63,585.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.