JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $85.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The company posted its third consecutive quarter with book-to-bill above parity and backlog rising $1B for the year to $2.2B, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Henderson further cites Ciena’s “robust” guidance of 11%-13% revenue growth in 2022 while noting that this outlook still does not assume that the backlog is worked down or that supply chain issues would improve. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $73.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average of $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.80. Ciena has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $73.67.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,119 shares of company stock worth $1,586,559. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 28.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 43.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,918,000 after purchasing an additional 804,544 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 20.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,408,000 after purchasing an additional 523,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 19.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,399,000 after purchasing an additional 386,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,867,000 after purchasing an additional 381,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

