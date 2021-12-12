Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $659.00 at Truist

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Truist from $564.00 to $659.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.32% from the stock’s previous close. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVGO. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.55.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $631.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $539.10 and a 200-day moving average of $501.53. The company has a market capitalization of $260.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $398.28 and a 52 week high of $644.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $170,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,287. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $222,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 32.0% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $913,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

