trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Price Down 4.3%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s stock price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. 2,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,133,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRVG. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

Get trivago alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $783.63 million, a P/E ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.77.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that trivago will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in trivago by 13.7% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in trivago by 212.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in trivago during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 29.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.