American Manganese (CVE:AMY) Stock Price Down 11.1%

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY)’s stock price was down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 297,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 632,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a C$1.70 price objective on American Manganese and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.03. The company has a market cap of C$147.89 million and a P/E ratio of -9.54.

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

