AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.76

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as 16.76 and last traded at 17.89, with a volume of 7795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 17.68.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 30.50.

AvidXchange Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVDX)

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

