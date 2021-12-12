$197.76 Million in Sales Expected for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to post sales of $197.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.89 million to $248.75 million. Purple Innovation posted sales of $173.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year sales of $729.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $719.69 million to $739.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $878.34 million, with estimates ranging from $806.30 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $10.01 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.97 million, a PE ratio of 166.83, a PEG ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

