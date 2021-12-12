$3.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will announce $3.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.03 billion and the highest is $3.23 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $12.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $12.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $13.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Universal Health Services.
Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.44%.
About Universal Health Services
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
