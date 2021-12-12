Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Lowered to $21.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SFIX. KeyCorp cut Stitch Fix from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Stitch Fix from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.05.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -90.85 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $667,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $1,007,046.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394 over the last three months. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,670,000 after acquiring an additional 331,758 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 17,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

