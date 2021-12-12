Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

CRARY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.42) to €15.90 ($17.87) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price (down previously from €15.50 ($17.42)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($13.48) to €14.60 ($16.40) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.07.

CRARY opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 20.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

