Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

