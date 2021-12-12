Adyen’s (ADYYF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2021

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYYF opened at $2,714.00 on Wednesday. Adyen has a one year low of $2,000.00 and a one year high of $3,300.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,913.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2,790.32.

About Adyen

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Analyst Recommendations for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.