Adyen’s (ADYYF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYYF opened at $2,714.00 on Wednesday. Adyen has a one year low of $2,000.00 and a one year high of $3,300.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,913.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2,790.32.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

