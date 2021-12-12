Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AUCOY. Zacks Investment Research raised Polymetal International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

OTCMKTS AUCOY opened at $17.35 on Thursday. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

