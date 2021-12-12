Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates C$48.00 Price Target for Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$48.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pembina Pipeline to a neutral rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.86.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$37.57 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$29.96 and a 1 year high of C$43.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -675.60%.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total value of C$61,952.27. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 266 shares of company stock valued at $10,669.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

