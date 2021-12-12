UBS Group Increases NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Price Target to 8,150.00

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from 8,000.00 to 8,150.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NXGPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NEXT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,150.00.

NEXT stock opened at $106.38 on Friday. NEXT has a 1 year low of $89.70 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.05.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

