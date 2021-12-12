Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $16.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MAC. Citigroup increased their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $17.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.96. Macerich has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 4.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 18.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 481,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,047,000 after buying an additional 75,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Macerich by 17.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,459,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,100,000 after buying an additional 373,618 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Macerich during the third quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Macerich by 25.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

