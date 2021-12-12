Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.26% and a negative net margin of 1,177.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $502,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

