National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $235.47 Million

Brokerages expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to post sales of $235.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $231.24 million and the highest is $239.70 million. National Energy Services Reunited reported sales of $213.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year sales of $900.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $896.58 million to $905.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $962.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.53. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NESR. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the third quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 125.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 171.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

