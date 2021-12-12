JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Price Target to €78.00

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €85.00 ($95.51) to €78.00 ($87.64) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of HLFFF stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.33. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

