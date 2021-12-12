Analyzing Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) and Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) and Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

56.8% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Live Oak Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 7.74% 3.54% 0.17% Live Oak Bancshares 34.01% 26.61% 2.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Live Oak Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $33.37 billion N/A $551.73 million $1.27 9.77 Live Oak Bancshares $374.41 million 9.99 $59.54 million $3.73 23.16

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Live Oak Bancshares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Live Oak Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 2 6 3 0 2.09 Live Oak Bancshares 0 0 5 0 3.00

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus price target of $11.80, indicating a potential downside of 4.92%. Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus price target of $86.20, indicating a potential downside of 0.23%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Live Oak Bancshares is more favorable than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division. The Investment Bank segment consists of origination and advisory businesses as well as fixed income currency sales and trading. The Private Bank segment comprises the Private Bank Germany, private and commercial business international, and wealth management business units. The Asset Management segment provides investment solutions to individual investors and institutions through the DWS brand. The Capital Release Unit segment covers the equities sales and trading business. The Corporate and Other segment includes revenues, costs, and resources that are held centrally. The company was founded by Adelbert Delbrück on March 10, 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide. The Fintech segment focuses in making strategic investments into emerging financial technology companies. The company was founded by James S. Mahan III on December 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, NC.

