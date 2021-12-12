Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Earns NA Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their na rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$21.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$19.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CVE. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.69.

TSE:CVE opened at C$15.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.03 and a 52 week high of C$16.77. The firm has a market cap of C$31.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.09.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

