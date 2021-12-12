Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.97.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

