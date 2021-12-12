Morgan Stanley Reaffirms NA Rating for First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their na rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$39.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$31.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a C$34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$34.73.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

TSE FM opened at C$28.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.67 billion and a PE ratio of 25.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.71. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$19.21 and a 12-month high of C$35.07.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0000003 EPS for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.